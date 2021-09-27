Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $538.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $230.35 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

