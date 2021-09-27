HAP Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.96% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 51.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of DRIP stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

