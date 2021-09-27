Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of Ciena worth $150,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after acquiring an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

