Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

