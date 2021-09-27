Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.17 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

