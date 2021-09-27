Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $403,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $233,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $54.23 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

