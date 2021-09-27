Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 18.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

