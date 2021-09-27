Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.45% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.75 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

