Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in The Southern by 146.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

