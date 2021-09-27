Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,865 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

