Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFG stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

