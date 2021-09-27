Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

