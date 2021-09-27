Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $871,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

