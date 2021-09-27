Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $218,000 in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 16.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 98.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $162.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

