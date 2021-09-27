5,500 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

