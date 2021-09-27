Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCS opened at $10.99 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

