Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

