Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 11,900 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.17 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

