Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

TCOM opened at $29.07 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

