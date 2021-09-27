ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.76. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $242.81 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.72.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

