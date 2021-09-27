Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $206,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $766.33 million, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

