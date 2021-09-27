Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.59 and a 200 day moving average of $473.69. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

