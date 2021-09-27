Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $405.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.80 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.29.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

