Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 143,706 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

