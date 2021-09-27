Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

