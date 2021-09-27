Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

