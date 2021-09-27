Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $230,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $6,502,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 600,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.6% in the second quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.86.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $739.17 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.