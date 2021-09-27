Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

