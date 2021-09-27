Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $904,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $249.49 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.