Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Buys C$13,491.20 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky purchased 5,440 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$13,491.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,140.80.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.13 million and a PE ratio of -48.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

