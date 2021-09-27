Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$24,800.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,042,776.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.48 on Monday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$873.13 million and a P/E ratio of -48.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

