National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,486 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYCB stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.