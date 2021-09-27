Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

