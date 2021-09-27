JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $316.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

