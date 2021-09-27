JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $316.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.
salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23.
In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
