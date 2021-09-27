Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.76 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 263.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KE were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KE by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 86,817 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

