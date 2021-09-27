Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,200 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE opened at $379.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average is $328.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,046 shares of company stock worth $79,255,485 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

