Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 31,725 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.