Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.