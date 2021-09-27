Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGL. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.