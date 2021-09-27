Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 61,543 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

