Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.