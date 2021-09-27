LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 643.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

