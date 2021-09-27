Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 513 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.41 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,782.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,584.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

