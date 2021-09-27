Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $473,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 190.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

