Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. The Middleby reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $173.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.