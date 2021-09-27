Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $31.58 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

