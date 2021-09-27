Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185,710 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $47,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,039,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $3,748,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

