Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

