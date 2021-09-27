Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,270 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Gentherm worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

