Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

